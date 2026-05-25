Watch: Car collision on Sharjah highway after distracted driver crashes into truck

Sharjah Police warned motorists against distracted driving after releasing footage of horrific crashes involving a vehicle slamming into a truck stopped in the middle of a highway, before veering into a barrier and causing another collision.

In a video shared by authorities, a truck can be seen coming to a stop in the middle of the road while a speeding white vehicle behind failed to notice the obstruction ahead and crashed directly into the truck.

The impact caused the white vehicle to veer sideways into a road barrier before a black vehicle behind it also collided with the crashed car, triggering a chain-reaction accident.

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Authorities in the UAE earlier noted that inattentiveness and failure to focus on the road remain among the leading causes of serious traffic accidents.

Watch the video below, as shared by Sharjah Police:

On May 14, Khaleej Times reported that nearly 60 per cent of major road accidents in the UAE last year were linked to just four traffic violations, according to an analysis of Ministry of Interior data by RoadSafetyUAE.

Distracted driving accounted for 16 per cent of major accidents, second only to sudden swerving at 18 per cent, while negligence and inattention contributed to another 11 per cent.

In February 2025, Khaleej Times also reported that the UAE recorded 384 road deaths in 2024, with distracted driving ranking among the top five causes.

Last November, authorities in Abu Dhabi similarly shared footage showing distracted drivers crashing into vehicles stopped on the road shoulder. Officials urged motorists not to stop on road shoulders except in emergencies and advised drivers to head to the nearest exit if assistance is needed.

Authorities continue to remind motorists that paying attention behind the wheel can protect them from sudden road surprises and prevent devastating crashes.