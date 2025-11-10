Dh3.03 per hour: Average Dubai parking fee rises 51% after variable tariff

The average hourly cost of paid parking in Dubai increased by 51 per cent in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the same period last year, Parkin Company PJSC said in its market disclosure. The weighted average hourly tariff increased to Dh3.03 per hour in July–September 2025 — up from Dh2.01 after the introduction of the variable parking tariff in April.

The largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, Parkin said the rise reflected higher daily parking rates, with zones B and D recording the biggest increases relative to zones A and C. Between the second and third quarters of 2025, the weighted-average tariff eased slightly from Dh3.04 to Dh3.03 as new public parking spaces were added.

The weighted average hourly tariff represents the average fee paid across all public-parking zones in Dubai, adjusted for the number of spaces and their utilisation in each zone. It reflects the combined effect of different tariffs in standard and premium areas, as well as variations between peak and off-peak hours.

Effective April 4, 2025, Dubai’s parking system moved to a variable-tariff structure based on demand, location, and time of day. The policy introduced premium parking in high-demand areas such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Deira, and Jumeirah, with peak-hour rates (8am–10am and 4pm–8pm) set at Dh6 for the first hour. Off-peak rates remain unchanged, while parking is free overnight (10pm–8am) and on Sundays and public holidays, according to Parkin.

After the tariff change, more motorists switched to seasonal cards instead of paying daily rates. Parkin said many drivers were “taking advantage of the temporary price gap between the newly introduced variable daily tariffs effective April 2025 and the unadjusted rates for seasonal cards.”

Parkin reported that seasonal-card sales rose 126 per cent to 81,000, the highest on record, as customers took advantage of what the company called the “value-for-money offered by the unadjusted prices".

The Roads and Transport Authority has commissioned a third-party review of the seasonal-card framework and pricing. Once complete, the RTA “may recommend adjustments to address current pricing disparities and ensure better alignment with the variable pricing introduced earlier this year,” the disclosure said.

The company posted a record net profit of Dh157 million in Q3 2025, up 50 per cent from the same period last year.

Public-parking revenue rose 30 per cent to Dh135 million, supported by higher weighted average hourly tariff and a larger parking portfolio. The company said average revenue per parking spot increased 21 per cent to Dh706, while revenue generated during peak hours reached Dh74.4 million, accounting for 55 per cent of total public-parking revenue.

Parkin Chief Executive Officer Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali referenced both the introduction of variable parking tariffs and the surge in seasonal-card sales as key drivers of the company’s revenue growth during the quarter.