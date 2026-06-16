New underground tunnel to ease Sharjah-Dubai traffic; Al Taawun monument to be rebuilt

In a major infrastructure development aimed at easing traffic congestion between Sharjah and Dubai, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced the construction of a new double-lane underground tunnel connecting Sharjah to Dubai.

The project will necessitate the temporary removal of the iconic Al Taawun roundabout monument, which will be rebuilt in its original location upon the tunnel’s completion.

On the direct line programme of Sharjah TV, the Sharjah Ruler explained the necessity of the project and the engineering challenges involved. He emphasised that the Al Taawun road has become a crucial artery linking the two emirates, prompting the decision to build the underground passage.

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“Necessity dictates action,” Sheikh Dr. Sultan stated. “Al Taawun road has become an important route. It is the connecting road to Dubai. We came to the decision to build an underground tunnel a double underground road that will connect to the Dubai road, specifically leading to Al Nahda bridge.”

The Ruler detailed the rigorous engineering assessments that preceded the decision. Specialised designers and engineers were brought in to inspect the site, conducting subterranean evaluations while traffic continued to flow above.

“They inspected the foundations and saw everything,” he explained. “People were walking above, but the work was happening below. However, they reported that the foundations are deeply struck into the ground. Uprooting it from below is difficult.”

Due to these deep-rooted foundations, it was determined that the existing monument must be dismantled to allow for the tunnel’s construction. Acknowledging the public’s sentimental attachment to the landmark, Sheikh Dr. Sultan reassured residents that the monument’s absence will only be temporary.

“I have ordered it to be redesigned in the exact same way and returned to its place,” the Ruler affirmed. “Now, this monument will only be worked on for a short period while they pass the entry and exit roads for Al Taawun street underneath. Meanwhile, engineers will be working on redesigning and reinstalling the Al Taawun monument.”

The primary objective of the ambitious project is to create a seamless corridor between Sharjah and Dubai, significantly improving traffic flow for daily commuters.

“The benefit of this is that I have opened an important corridor between us and Dubai to ease the roads,” Sheikh Dr. Sultan said. “We opened these internal areas to be open to our neighbours. We want Sharjah to be a welcoming place. This monument holds cherished memories.”

The announcement addresses public concerns regarding the dismantling of the beloved monument, clarifying that the move is a necessary step in a broader effort to enhance the region’s infrastructure and connectivity, with a firm commitment to preserving the city’s architectural heritage.