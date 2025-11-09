UAE: Zero delivery-bike accidents in Ajman in six months

Ajman Police announced that the emirate has recorded zero accidents caused by delivery bikes in six months after the authorities launched a safety campaign.

Delivery motorcycle accidents have reduced by 56 per cent, a drop by more than half, compared to the period before the campaign, Ajman authorities said.

Authorities clarified that all recorded accidents involved other motorists, and were not caused by the delivery motorcycle drivers. The road discipline comes after authorities intensified field monitoring and awareness programmes among the bikers.

107 motorcycles were impounded for serious offences such as driving in prohibited areas, or against traffic flow, 6,201 traffic violations by motorcyclists were recorded.

In May 2025, Ajman Police launched the awareness campaign 'Delivery: A responsibility and safety' to strengthen traffic control through patrols and smart systems.

During the same month, Ajman authorities also announced a new rule – delivery riders are not allowed on fast lanes. Those who do not comply with the lane restrictions face a fine of Dh400.

Across the UAE, police have launched rules to protect delivery bikes from high-speed vehicles. From November 1, Dubai banned delivery riders from using the two leftmost lanes on wide roads with five lanes or more, and the leftmost lane on those with three or four. Under a 2023 law in Abu Dhabi, delivery riders are only permitted to use the right lanes on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and above.