UAE fuel prices: Ajman announces new taxi fare for April 2026

Fuel prices for April 2026 show a significant rise as compared to that of March

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 31 Mar 2026, 2:03 PM
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New taxi fare in Ajman will be set at Dh1.89 for each kilometre from April 2026, the emirate's transport authority announced on X. This is a 0.15 fils rise from the March fare of Dh1.74 per km.

The announcement was made after the April 2026 fuel prices were announced, which will be in effect from Wednesday. The petrol and diesel rates went up this month, amid the regional war.

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The new rates are as follows, :

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.39 a litre, compared to Dh2.59 in March.

  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.28 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.48.

  • E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh3.20 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh2.40 a litre.

  • Diesel will be charged at Dh4.69 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.72.

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Getting a full tank of petrol in April will cost you between Dh40 and Dh60 more than that in March, depending on the type of car you have.

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