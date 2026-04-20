Ajman resumes bus services to Dubai's Global Village after reopening

Ajman has resumed bus services to Dubai's Global Village as the iconic destination reopened its doors to the public on April 20 after over 1.5 months of closure due to regional tensions.

The Ajman Transport announced three buses that run on weekdays from Al Musalla Station in Ajman to the shopping destination for a ticket of Dh25.

These buses operate at the following timings:

2.15pm - 3.45pm

4.45pm - 10.30pm

6.15pm - 12.30am

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The park will be open from 5pm to midnight daily. The 30th edition of the entertainment destination is scheduled to end on May 10, 2026, but it is not yet known if the season will be extended.

Global Village is amongst several other attractions that had closed temporarily due to the regional unrest. Other destinations that have shut their doors include Ain Dubai on Bluewaters Island and the Dubai Parks and Resorts.