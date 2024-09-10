Air taxis in UAE: Joby Aviation becomes first company to apply for certification

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 4:57 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 5:27 PM

Joby Aviation, Inc. has applied to become the first certified air taxi operator in the UAE, the US-based company announced on Tuesday.

The air operator certificate is a requirement issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate commercial air transport in the country. Joby’s application was made at the inaugural Advanced Air Mobility Summit organised by International Civil Aviation Organisation in Montreal, Canada this week.

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, met with Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, GCAA director General, to submit the application.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Joby will follow a five-stage application process that will see the company complete air taxi operating manuals, and undergo inspections of its UAE-based facilities. Joby will also complete GCAA observation of pilot and aircraft mechanic training and flight operations.

Joby completed a similar process to receive its US Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration in May 2022.

According to Bevirt, Joby’s electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour, making a journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah – which typically takes 45 minutes by car – down to just 10 minutes.

First electric air taxi network

“There is incredible momentum behind the adoption of clean flight across the UAE. We’re excited to be working with a wide range of partners, including the GCAA, to lay the groundwork for one of the world’s first electric air taxi networks – delivering fast, clean and quiet journeys,” said Bevirt.

In February this year, Joby signed a definitive agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to launch air taxi services in the city. This was followed in April by a multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).