After self-driving taxis, UAE to roll out driverless deliveries in a year

The UAE is fast emerging as a global testing ground for cutting-edge driverless technology — from autonomous taxis transporting commuters to delivery vehicles bringing goods to customers without drivers.

Dubai's trade, transport, and logistics holding group 7X plans to roll out deliveries through autonomous vehicles across the UAE in a year, its chief executive said on Monday. The company is currently running trials of autonomous vehicles in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, delivering products to customers.

“A few autonomous trucks are already active in Masdar City, doing deliveries. We need a certain number of hours to prove that it is safe. Then it will be extended to Khalifa City. We will then do another trial in Dubai as well. In one year, we will have those vehicles on the roads across the UAE,” said Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He emphasised that this will also help reduce traffic, while being economical for all courier, express and parcel services (CEP) players.

“It’s crucial because all CEP players can put their shipments for delivery. It's like a train; it will stop at stations and deliver the goods. This will reduce traffic on the roads, and will be very economical for all CEP players,” he said during an interview on the sidelines of the 28th Universal Postal Union (UPU), which opened at Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.

The group’s major subsidiaries include Emirates Post, Innovation Studio, EMX and Fintx, among others.

In addition to 7X, other companies are also running trials for deliveries through autonomous transport of parcels and other products.

In April, Yango Technology began a pilot in partnership with food and tech firm Roots and Roads and the Transport Authority to deliver orders within a 22-kilometre radius under 30 minutes in Shobha Hartland.

7X also launched its national network for logistics (NXN), bringing together local and international service providers to offer their services through the NXN network.

“The national network is the new concept of deliveries, where we are converting many of the deliveries from physical to digital. Physical locations are still there, but they are utilised for quick commerce (Q-commerce) at the moment. We are heavily involved in quick commerce now and working with many partners in the e-commerce business and the delivery business, and where we have shifted our services from second-day delivery to 10-minute delivery,” he said.

7X group CEO added that through its app, Win, people can now put preferences for their address. “For example, you can ask for food to be delivered here, but parcels to be delivered at another location. It's a smarter system,” he said, adding that this enhances efficiency for the company.