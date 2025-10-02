Yas Island to Zayed Airport in 20 minutes: Abu Dhabi's new Line 4 tram unveiled

Abu Dhabi residents will soon get a new transport option — a tram connecting Yas Island to Zayed International Airport, with a commute time of just 20 minutes.

The route, which will connect key tourism and residential hubs to the airport, is designed to provide fast, reliable, and seamless journeys, reducing the reliance on private cars.

Expected to reduce travel times and ease congestion significantly, Abu Dhabi Transport Company's (ADT) new Line 4 Tram was showcased at the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference, where officials highlighted its role in linking Yas Island attractions, residential communities, and future high-speed rail hubs.

Check the Line 4 Tram map below:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Passengers will benefit from services every five minutes. During major events, trams can operate in tandem to carry up to 600 passengers, offering a quicker, congestion-free alternative to private vehicles.

The line is part of a broader vision for a fully integrated transport network in Abu Dhabi. Complementing the light rail is the Urbanloop project, which is expected to begin ferrying commuters across Abu Dhabi's busy streets by the end of this year. The project features autonomous, pod-like vehicles designed for first- and last-mile connectivity.

Each pod accommodates between two and 10 passengers and is equipped to handle the region's climate with advanced air conditioning and dust protection. Passengers can board in their neighbourhood and reach offices, cultural venues, or transit hubs without leaving the pod.

As Abu Dhabi, especially Yas Island, undergoes rapid infrastructural development, the tram line is considered essential for smooth movement across the city, supporting both daily commutes and tourism.

The ADT spokesperson gave practical examples of how the system will simplify travel: residents can park their cars and take the tram directly to Etihad Arena for a concert, while tourists can hop on the tram and head to the upcoming Disneyland Abu Dhabi or other attractions without the hassle of traffic.

Highlighting this vision during his keynote, Saeed Salem AlSuwaidi, CEO of ADT, said, "Mobility is no longer about reaching a station or a stop. It is about the entire journey — from homes and schools to workplaces and cultural destinations. Our aim is a single, interconnected journey where passengers do not think of modes or transfers, only of reaching their destination with zero friction."

ADT officials added that digital integration, including unified ticketing, AI-driven demand management, and predictive algorithms, will make commuting smoother, more efficient, and human-centred. The system also aligns with Abu Dhabi's Net Zero 2050 goals by reducing traffic emissions and improving accessibility to citywide opportunities for all residents.

Line 4 is the first of several planned expansions in Abu Dhabi's light rail and high-speed transit network, positioning the city as a pioneer in sustainable, smart, and interconnected urban mobility. Officials emphasised that public transport should act as an invisible thread, enabling daily life by connecting residents and visitors to work, school, and leisure without the need for private vehicles.