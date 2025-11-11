Airport to home in minutes: Abu Dhabi unveils flying taxi network with over 10 vertiports

Imagine landing at Zayed International Airport and stepping directly into a sleek electric aircraft that lifts off vertically, glides quietly over the skyline, and drops you minutes later in the heart of the city — or even another emirate. That's the future Abu Dhabi Airports is building.

The company announced on Tuesday that it will spearhead the development of a network of more than 10 vertiports across key urban and transit locations, forming the backbone of a new air taxi ecosystem powered by electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The initial phase will centre on Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Al Bateen Executive Airport (AZI), creating the first point-to-point routes that will strengthen airport-city connectivity. Initial routes will be limited in range due to current battery technology, but eventually advancements are expected to enable links to Al Ain and support inter-emirate travel.

The battery-powered, piloted eVTOLs will carry up to four passengers, offering a cleaner, quieter alternative to traditional helicopters. With a noise footprint roughly 100 times quieter than a helicopter, the aircraft promise minimal disruption while advancing the UAE’s vision for sustainable, low-emission transport innovation.

The first flights are expected to take off in 2026, with Abu Dhabi Airports overseeing the infrastructure, operations and commercial readiness of the network under a newly awarded mandate.

“This mandate is a bold vote of confidence in our ability to drive the future of next-generation mobility,” said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports. “With the evolution of technology and the growing demand for efficient, green mobility, air taxis represent a natural extension of our role as an airport operator. The strong collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Integrated Transport Centre, and the General Civil Aviation Authority has been instrumental in turning this ambitious initiative into a reality, paving the way toward an even more connected, innovative, and sustainable future for the UAE.”

Abu Dhabi Airports has partnered with Skyports Infrastructure for the design, construction and engineering of each vertiport. Once construction is complete, the two entities will collaborate on operations, including passenger handling, security processing, cargo operations, and integration with eVTOL operators. Skyports is developing similar projects both in the UAE and abroad.

“This vertiport network is a key component of Abu Dhabi’s AAM strategy,” said Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure. “With Skyports already having active vertiport projects under development both in the UAE and beyond, we feel we are in the best position to apply our previous knowledge and expertise and help bring the benefits of AAM to the UAE’s largest emirate. We look forward to being able to facilitate eVTOL flights in Abu Dhabi in the near future.”