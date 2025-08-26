  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi Police deny speed limit change on Al Ain street

The authorities also urged residents to avoid spreading rumours and misleading information, reminding everyone to obtain news from official media source

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 3:02 PM

Updated: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 3:03 PM

Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday (August 26) denied the change in speed limit on Nahyan Aol Street in Zakher area of Al Ain City.

In a social media post on Instagram, the Authority refuted what is being circulated through social media about the supposed speed change on the speed limit in the mentioned area.

Dubai Police further clarified that the speed limit is still 100kmph.

The authorities emphasised the importance of verifying information before sharing it. Thy also urged residents to avoid spreading rumours and misleading information, reminding everyone to obtain news from official media sources.