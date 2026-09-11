Abu Dhabi announces speed limit reduction on E311 starting Sept 14

Abu Dhabi Mobility on Friday announced a speed limit reduction on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street (E311). Effective Monday, September 14, the maximum allowed speed in both directions of the road will drop from 120kmph to 100kmph.

The road is also known as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Dubai and other emirates. According to the official map published by the authority, the revised limit targets a vital stretch of the highway flanked by Al Shamkhah to the north and Madinat Al Riyad, alongside Baniyas Cemetery, to the south.

The affected zone covers traffic moving toward both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, spanning the corridor between the At Turoush Street/Tawi Al Qaymah Street junctions on one end and the Al Khayr Street interchange on the other.

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In April 2025, Abu Dhabi Mobility also lifted the 120kmph minimum speed limit on E311, allowing motorists to drive below the previous minimum. The move was aimed at improving traffic safety and easing the movement of heavy vehicles. At the time, the maximum speed limit on the road remained 140kmph.

These changes are part of a wider series of speed-limit adjustments introduced by Abu Dhabi authorities in recent years, aimed at improving road safety.

More speed-limit changes followed in February 2026, when Abu Dhabi’s transport authority announced reductions on three major roads, effective February 9. The Joint Traffic Safety Committee said the changes were aimed at enhancing road safety and urged motorists to follow the updated limits.

Under the February changes, the speed limit on the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22) in both directions, from Al Nahda Interchange to Bani Yas Interchange, was lowered from 160kmph to 140kmph.

From Bani Yas Interchange to the Bridge Complex, the limit was reduced from 140kmph to 120kmph in both directions.

On Al Rawdah Road (E30), the speed limit was lowered from 120km/h to 100kmph in both directions.

In October 2025, authorities also introduced a variable speed limit system on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, allowing speed limits to be adjusted based on real-time road conditions, including congestion, incidents, roadworks and weather.