Robotaxis to electric pods, 8 smart mobility options driving Abu Dhabi into future

From robotaxis to digital twins, Abu Dhabi is transforming its transportation network with smart-mobility tech and ambitious plans for the future.

The emirate’s smart-mobility strategy, overseen by Abu Dhabi Mobility (formerly the Integrated Transport Centre), is shifting focus to sustainable, autonomous and seamlessly connected travel. As part of this vision, the authority has set a target of making 25 per cent of all trips autonomous by 2040.

Here are some of the smart-mobility options already in use — and those now under development.

Already in service

Driverless TXAI robotaxis

What it is: An autonomous taxi service featuring a fleet of electric/hybrid robotaxis (brand name TXAI).

How it works: Commuters can book a ride using the TXAI (and/or Uber) app. Currently a safety officer accompanies the vehicle during trial phases; the long-term goal is full automation.

Where it is available: The service has expanded to include Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and is now extended to access roads to Zayed International Airport.

Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) buses

What it is: A fleet of electric, tram-like, trackless buses operating in Abu Dhabi — part of the pilot for the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system.

Where it’s available: A pilot route connects Al Reem Mall to Marina Mall via Zayed the First Street/Corniche on Abu Dhabi Island.

Technology: These high-capacity buses (up to 200 passengers) use advanced navigation and electric power, but are still in a pilot phase (operate Friday-Sunday currently).

Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) pods in Masdar City

What it is: Autonomous, emission-free electric pods that transport passengers within Masdar City.

How it works: On-demand service within the compact sustainable urban environment reduces wait times and local traffic.

Technology: Masdar City has operated a PRT system for years and is now launching Level 4 autonomous shuttle trials within the SAVI cluster.

Micromobility (e-scooters and bikes)

What it is: A network of shared e-scooters and bikes integrated into the city’s transport network.

How it works: Users can access through apps; the city plans expanding dedicated tracks and lanes.

Technology: Planning uses intelligent modelling tools (e.g., digital twin, GIS) to simulate placement and connectivity of micromobility infrastructure. For example, the 'Abu Dhabi Digital Twin' was launched by the Department of Municipalities & Transport.

What’s planned for the future

Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster

What it is: A dedicated zone in Masdar City to accelerate development and adoption of autonomous land, air and sea transport — part of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster.

What to expect: Research labs, test zones, manufacturing facilities, and global tech-firms attraction.

Ambitious goals: The wider target of 25 per cent autonomous trips by 2040 applies across land, marine and urban air mobility.

Airport connectivity

What it is: A future plan to connect airports directly with the city’s public-transport network.

What to expect: Possible solutions being explored include light rail, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), and automated shuttles; the authority signed a MoU with airports to advance integrated public-transport systems.

Technology: This builds on existing infrastructure, such as the TXAI route to Zayed Airport and the digital mobility framework.

Autonomous sea vessels

What it is: Intelligent and electrified marine transport for passengers and cargo, part of the SAVI cluster ambitions.

What to expect: Test zones and manufacturing capacity in maritime autonomy; for example, anchor company Marakeb Technologies has been announced for maritime tech in SAVI.

Digital Twin system

What it is: An integrated platform using advanced digital simulations and AI to manage Abu Dhabi’s transport network.

How it works: The 'Abu Dhabi Digital Twin' project by DMT uses aerial imagery, LiDAR scanning and VR/AR modelling.

Long-term vision: A platform crucial for coordinating all modes of smart mobility and ensuring infrastructure is future-ready, as part of broader urban digital twin efforts, not just transport.