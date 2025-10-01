Driverless cars, safer roads: How Abu Dhabi’s robo-taxis are changing city life

A robotaxi pulls up to a hotel in Yas Island. No driver, no steering wheel movement, just acceleration as residents settle into seats. This scene, once confined to tech expos, now plays out daily across Abu Dhabi, where autonomous vehicles have completed 30,000 trips and officials are preparing for citywide expansion.

That ambition will take centre stage from November 10-15 during the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, where global tech leaders and policymakers are set to gather under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to accelerate deployment beyond tourist zones into residential streets.

Abu Dhabi operates 44 autonomous vehicles across Yas Island, Saadiyat, and Masdar City. Earlier this year, service expanded to Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, tripling the fleet in 12 months. By 2040, officials target one in four trips using autonomous transport. Whether it’s driverless taxis, smart buses, or delivery robots, it will all be coordinated through apps that book rides and handle payments.

“Autonomous and smart mobility will generate major opportunities for Abu Dhabi’s residents and businesses, including safer and more efficient journeys, reduced congestion, and the creation of new business models across logistics, insurance, and data services,” Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director General of Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre, told Khaleej Times.

Globally, 94 per cent of road accidents stem from human error. Abu Dhabi’s strategy eliminates those variables through technology monitored by ITC control centres. Every vehicle carries trained safety operators during trials and undergoes international certification before deployment.

“Before any vehicle is deployed in Abu Dhabi, it undergoes extensive testing to ensure compliance with international standards, validation through independent certifications, and approval from local safety authorities,” Dr AlGhfeli told Khaleej Times. “Only when a vehicle demonstrates the highest levels of reliability and resilience do we allow it to progress towards wider adoption.”

The benefits extend beyond safety. A mother in Al Reem could summon an autonomous taxi for elderly parents’ medical appointments. Seniors and people of determination gain independence without requiring licenses or driving ability. Logistics companies run 24/7 deliveries without driver fatigue.

“The logistics sector will benefit from more efficient delivery solutions that lower costs and enhance reliability,” said Dr AlGhfeli. “Families, seniors, and people of determination will enjoy greater accessibility and independence, reinforcing inclusivity across the community.”

Current operations in tourist zones will expand into complex urban areas over the next three to five years as technology proves reliable and public trust builds.

“Services are already running in flagship destinations such as Yas Island, Saadiyat, and Masdar City,” said Dr. AlGhfeli. “Over the coming three to five years, residents can expect a phased rollout of autonomous mobility across Abu Dhabi, guided by ITC’s regulatory oversight, rigorous safety validations, and ongoing technological advancement.”

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week aims to showcase this vision. The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit on November 10 will bring global leaders on policy and investment. DRIFTx exhibition runs from November 10 to 12, displaying autonomous solutions across land, sea, air, and robotics. RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 brings AI-driven robotics competitions to the MENA region for the first time. The week concludes with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League.

The Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and established by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, coordinates the emirate’s autonomous strategy.

“ITC plays an enabling role in Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, contributing to an event that reflects the Emirate’s ambitious vision and provides a global platform for collaboration,” added Dr AlGhfeli. “We underscore openness to innovation, commitment to safety and sustainability, and readiness for the future.”

For Abu Dhabi residents, the shift is visible. Autonomous taxis operate on roads they drive daily. Within five years, summoning a driverless ride won’t feel futuristic — it will simply be how the city moves.