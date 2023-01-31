Abu Dhabi: Road to popular tourist destination to be closed for 6 days

The street will be opened to the public at specific times during the week

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced that Jabal Hafeet Street will remain closed at times during the next week.

From February 3 to February 9, the road, which leads to the popular Jabal Hafeet mountain in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, will be closed during certain times of the day.

The ITC shared the timings of the road on social media:

