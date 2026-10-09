Abu Dhabi announces 3-day road closure on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street

Two right lanes on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street towards Al Ain will close from 11.45pm on October 9, and end at 6am on Monday, October 12

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 9 Oct 2026, 6:45 PM UPDATED: Fri 9 Oct 2026, 6:50 PM
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Two right lanes on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street towards Al Ain will close over the weekend, Abu Dhabi Mobility announced.

The closure will begin at 11.45pm on Friday, October 9, and end at 6am on Monday, October 12, 2026.

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Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for their trips.

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