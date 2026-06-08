Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers against stopping, parking in yellow box at intersections

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to avoid stopping or parking inside yellow box at intersections, warning that the practice disrupts traffic flow, increases congestion, and raises the risk of accidents.

The authority urged drivers not to enter a yellow box unless they are certain the road ahead is clear, stressing that blocking the box can prevent vehicles from other directions from moving freely, and worsen delays during peak hours.

Abu Dhabi Police also reminded motorists that violations are being monitored through traffic surveillance systems and patrols, and that entering or stopping in a yellow box junction is considered a traffic offence.

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Under Article 57 of the Traffic and Road Safety Law, violators will face a fine of Dh500.

The reminder comes as Abu Dhabi continues efforts to improve traffic management and regulate road use across the emirate. Last month, authorities expanded paid parking to new areas in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, as part of a phased rollout launched in January 2026.

Since May 18, motorists using designated surface parking spaces in the area have been required to pay Dh2 per hour. Payments can be made through the Darb and TAMM apps, SMS services, or on-site payment machines.

Authorities said the expansion is aimed at improving parking availability, enhancing traffic flow, and making the parking system more efficient and user-friendly.