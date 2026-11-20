When traffic gets heavy, some drivers in the UAE may be tempted to use the road shoulder to overtake vehicles and get ahead. However, Abu Dhabi Police on Friday, November 22, reminded motorists that doing so is a dangerous traffic violation that could put lives at risk.

In a video shared by Abu Dhabi Police, several vehicles were seen overtaking other motorists using the road shoulder, despite the risks posed by the maneouvre.

The authority urged motorists to follow traffic rules and avoid using the shoulder to overtake other vehicles or bypass congestion. It warned that the practice endangers other road users and can prevent emergency and ambulance vehicles from reaching accident sites and responding to emergencies quickly.

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Check the video below, as shared by Abu Dhabi Police:

Under Article 42 of the traffic violations schedule, overtaking on the road shoulder carries a Dh1,000 fine and six black points.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed that motorists must remain in their designated lanes and keep road shoulders clear for emergency and ambulance vehicles, helping protect lives and ensure everyone's safety.

In April this year, Abu Dhabi Police also warned motorists against stopping on the road shoulder.

One clip shared by the authority showed a car stopped on the shoulder being hit from behind by a sedan. Another showed a vehicle attempting to overtake other motorists using the shoulder on the left side of the road.

Sharing the video, Abu Dhabi Police wrote on X, "Stopping on the road shoulder puts your life and the lives of other drivers at risk. If your vehicle breaks down, always move off the roadway to the nearest safe place. We also remind drivers not to use the shoulder for overtaking, as this endangers road users and may result in traffic violations."

Dubai Police issue similar warning

The warnings are not limited to Abu Dhabi. Dubai Police also issued a traffic violation warning on June 5 this year, cautioning motorists against driving on the hard shoulder.

Sharing footage of vehicles attempting to bypass traffic by driving on the shoulder, Dubai Police said that 4,504 such violations had been recorded since the beginning of the year.

Dubai Police described the offence as one of the most dangerous traffic behaviours, warning that it threatens other road users and obstructs emergency vehicles carrying out their humanitarian duties