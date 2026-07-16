Abu Dhabi Police warn against parking in front of mosques during Friday prayers

Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to park only in designated spaces and avoid illegal parking in front of mosques and along main roads, particularly during Friday prayers, warning that offenders could face fines of Dh500.

In an advisory issued ahead of the weekly gathering, the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate said haphazard parking around mosques poses a risk to road users and disrupts the smooth flow of traffic.

The authority cautioned that vehicles parked on main roads, at mosque entrances, or behind other vehicles can obstruct traffic, block access to parking areas, and prevent other motorists from leaving after prayers.

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Police stressed that such behaviour is not only inconsiderate but also constitutes a traffic violation under the Federal Traffic Law.

Motorists who park behind other vehicles in a way that obstructs their movement can be fined Dh500, the police reminded. A Dh500 fine is also imposed for improperly parking a vehicle.

Authorities called on worshippers to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time to find a legal parking space, and avoid stopping in locations that could endanger road users or impede emergency access.

Abu Dhabi Police regularly issues reminders on safe and responsible driving, especially during peak periods such as Friday prayers, when traffic around mosques increases significantly. The force urged all motorists to cooperate by following traffic regulations and parking only in designated areas to help ensure the safety and convenience of everyone.