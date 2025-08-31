Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers randomly stopping on road could prove fatal

Abu Dhabi authorities have called on drivers to avoid random stops in the middle of the road. Motorists must instead proceed to the nearest exit to ensure the safety of the driver and other road users.

Sudden stops on the road may take other drivers by surprise, and if they are not able to halt in time, it can lead to serious accidents and car pile-ups which may injure and even claim the lives of many.

If it is necessary to stop, such as when a minor traffic accident takes place, drivers must move the vehicle to the nearest safe parking place, according to Colonel Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi, Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrol in Abu Dhabi Police.

If the vehicle malfunctions suddenly, motorists can use the right shoulder of the road in emergency cases only, while indicating with hazard lights. Even in cases when the driver is forced to slow down drastically or stop due to road obstacles, it is essential to turn on the hazard lights to alert other motorists.

Adhering to set speeds, using signals to alert other drivers to change their route, and leaving sufficient distance behind vehicles can all help keep lives safe on the road.

Drivers who make random stops on the road face penalties of Dh1,000 and 6 traffic points for parking in the middle of road without justification. In addition, obstruction of traffic leads to a fine of Dh500.