Dh1,000 fine, 6 traffic points for overtaking via road shoulder, Abu Dhabi Police warn

The police shared video clips of accidents caused by cars stopping on the road shoulder

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 8:04 PM
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Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against stopping on road shoulder, putting their and other lives at risk. They shared a video compiling footage of road violations, which also included cars using the road shoulder to overtake other vehicles.

One clip in the video showed a car which had stopped on the road shoulder getting hit by a sedan from behind. Another clip showed a vehicle trying to overtake others using the road shoulder on the left side of the road.

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Sharing the video, Abu Dhabi Police wrote on X, "Stopping on the road shoulder puts your life and the lives of other drivers at risk. If your vehicle breaks down, always move off the roadway to the nearest safe place. We also remind drivers not to use the shoulder for overtaking, as this endangers road users and may result in traffic violations."

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The police also warned of Dh1,000 fine and 6 traffic points for overtaking via the road shoulder.

Take a look at the video:

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