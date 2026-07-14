Video: E-scooter riders get hit by car; Abu Dhabi Police remind of road safety rules

Abu Dhabi Police have urged the public to use electric scooters responsibly and in accordance with road safety regulations, warning that improper use poses serious risks to riders and other road users.

The police have shared a video warning residents of the perils of riding e-scooters on main roads, without following traffic laws. The video contained several incidents of road safety violations committed by e-scooter riders, some of which led to serious accidents.

Some clips showed riders crossing main roads in a dangerous manner, while others rode in the opposite direction of traffic, risking their own and other motorists' lives.

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The Traffic and Patrols Directorate emphasized the importance of using electric scooters only on designated paths and in approved areas. Riders should avoid using them on main roads, among motor vehicles, or in crowded places, as doing so helps reduce accidents and enhance road safety.

Authorities also emphasized the importance of adhering to safety measures, including wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while riding.

Parents encouraged to promote safe habits

Abu Dhabi Police called on parents and guardians to play an active role in ensuring their children use electric scooters safely. Officials urged families to make sure young riders wear helmets as well as knee and elbow protectors, while also teaching them responsible road behaviour and safe riding practices.

The police said that fostering a strong culture of prevention among young people is essential to reducing injuries and promoting long-term road safety.

Supporting smart road safety

The advisory also encouraged all members of the community to demonstrate responsibility and positive citizenship by following traffic laws and helping raise awareness about the safe use of modern mobility devices.

Abu Dhabi Police reaffirmed that strengthening road safety awareness and encouraging responsible behavior support its strategic priority of achieving 'Smart Road Safety' and creating a safer traffic environment for everyone.