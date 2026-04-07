Abu Dhabi Police nab motorists for dangerous car stunts, reckless driving

Abu Dhabi Police apprehended drivers who performed dangerous vehicle manoeuvres, endangering their lives and that of other road users.

Security patrols in the Al Ain region caught the drivers and referred them to authorities to take legal action against them. This comes as part of the 'smart road security' campaign.

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Field teams dealt with reports swiftly, and stressed that no leniency will be shown toward those who commit road violations. Reckless behaviours are among the leading causes of traffic accidents, they said.

Authorities pointed out that such actions constitute a clear violation of traffic and road laws, stressing that security and safety of the community represent the utmost priority for Abu Dhabi Police.

Parents must monitor their children's behaviours and educate them on the safe and responsible use of vehicles, authorities emphasised. They also stressed the vital role that community members' cooperation plays in reporting dangerous behaviors to enhance road safety.