Abu Dhabi: Partial road closure on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street

The partial closure will be effective from Friday midnight to 11:45pm on Saturday, Sep 27

Published: Fri 26 Sept 2025, 5:23 PM

Abu Dhabi authorities have informed residents of a partial closure on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street (E10) from Saturday, September 27.

The closure will be of the right lane on E10 and left lane coming from Al Maqta Bridge, Sas Al Nakhl towards Al Shahama from 12am on Friday to 11:45pm on Saturday, according to a post by AD mobility on X.

