Abu Dhabi: Partial road closure on E45 from tomorrow

The road closure will continue for about three weeks, AD Mobility announced

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 7:02 PM

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to close Carrefour operations, says Majid Al Futtaim

Asia Cup: UAE's cricket team proves how Indians and Pakistanis can unite for a cause

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

Transport authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a partial road closure on Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road (E45) in Madinat Zayed - Al Dhafra Region.

The closure will begin Friday, September 19 and continue till Friday, October 10, AD Mobility said in a post on X.

The left lane towards Liwa will be closed from Friday midnight till 5am on October 10.

