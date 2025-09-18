Abu Dhabi: Partial road closure on E45 from tomorrow

Transport authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a partial road closure on Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road (E45) in Madinat Zayed - Al Dhafra Region.

The closure will begin Friday, September 19 and continue till Friday, October 10, AD Mobility said in a post on X.

The left lane towards Liwa will be closed from Friday midnight till 5am on October 10.

