Abu Dhabi parking, toll gates to be managed by Q Mobility

The landmark judgement will help the man continue his treatment to regain some of his abilities
Q Mobility, launched by Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company ADQ, will now manage the operations of Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System (Darb) and the Abu Dhabi Parking System (Mawaqif).
The company is part of ADQ’s transportation and logistics portfolio, which includes Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Etihad Airways, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Rail.
Q Mobillity will operate under the supervision of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) to provide smart, sustainable transport solutions.
Launched in 2021, Darb oversees the management of eight toll gates in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, distributed across the main bridges leading to and from the city. Mawaqif was established in 2009 to provide drivers in the emirate with organised public parking spaces that rely on digital technologies.
