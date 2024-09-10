Abu Dhabi parking, toll gates to be managed by Q Mobility

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 10:35 AM Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 10:37 AM

Q Mobility, launched by Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company ADQ, will now manage the operations of Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System (Darb) and the Abu Dhabi Parking System (Mawaqif).

The company is part of ADQ’s transportation and logistics portfolio, which includes Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Etihad Airways, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Rail.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Q Mobillity will operate under the supervision of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) to provide smart, sustainable transport solutions.

The company is part of ADQ’s transportation and logistics portfolio, which includes Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Etihad Airways, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Rail.