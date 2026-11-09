Abu Dhabi announces new paid parking zones in Musaffah from November 16

Motorists heading to Musaffah, Abu Dhabi will soon have more paid parking areas to account for, with 4,233 spaces across sectors M10 and M17 set to come under the system from November 16.

Q Mobility announced the expansion on Monday, November 9, with parking in the mentioned areas costing Dh2 per hour.

The expansion is aimed at improving parking management, reducing congestion and discouraging indiscriminate parking. It is also expected to help traffic move more smoothly and make it easier for visitors to access businesses and facilities in the area.

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The latest expansion follows earlier phases of the paid parking rollout, which began in January 2026.

The first phase of paid parking in Musaffah began on January 12, covering sectors M1, M2, M3, M4, and M24. The second phase was announced on April 13 and activated on April 20, bringing sectors M7, M8, M9, M14 and M15 under the paid parking system. It covered 10,010 parking spaces, with dedicated spaces also provided for People of Determination.

Khaleej Times earlier reported that paid parking would be activated in five additional sectors in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi — M5, M6, M21, M22 and M23 — from May 18. The third phase covered 3,921 surface parking spaces, including 661 in M5, 710 in M6, 1,100 in M21, 800 in M22 and 650 in M23.

Residents can pay a Dh2 per-hour fee for designated surface parking spaces. Payments can be made through digital channels, including the Darb and TAMM applications, SMS, and on-site payment machines. This supports the continued development of the emirate’s parking system, enhances operational efficiency, and provides a smooth, user-friendly experience.

Musaffah is a major industrial and commercial area in Abu Dhabi, with heavy traffic from many businesses and daily visitors. This makes it an important hub for industry and investment. As demand for public parking grows, challenges like limited space and irregular parking have started to affect traffic and mobility.