Abu Dhabi launches paid parking zones in Mohamed Bin Zayed City from May 6

A new paid parking system will be launched in commercial sectors of Mohamed Bin Zayed City (MBZ City) from May 6, QMobility announced on Wednesday, April 29. This third phase expansion plan aims to regulate parking, address traffic challenges, and improve mobility for road users in the area.

The paid parking in commercial sectors ME9 and ME12 will improve parking management in high-traffic, commercially active areas, reduce random parking, and ensure smooth access to commercial and service establishments. This supports economic activity and creates a more organised and efficient urban environment.

A fee of Dh2 per hour will apply to standard parking spaces and can be paid via digital channels such as the ‘Darb’ and ‘Tamm’ applications, SMS services, or payment machines in the area, ensuring a smooth, flexible user experience.

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This phase includes a total of 10,205 parking spaces: ME9 (3,219) and ME12 (6,986), including designated spaces for People of Determination. This reflects Q Mobility’s commitment to smart, sustainable mobility solutions that promote inclusivity and enhance quality of life.

Mohamed Bin Zayed City is one of the most vibrant areas in the emirate, with high daily vehicle traffic from many employees and visitors commuting to commercial areas. This has made it necessary to introduce innovative solutions to improve traffic flow and ensure a seamless experience for citizens and residents.

The first phase of parking regulation began free of charge on December 15, 2025, covering sectors ME9, ME10, ME11, and ME12. The second phase launched on April 6, 2026, introducing paid parking in sectors ME10 and ME11, as well as in the main street commercial areas of villa zones Z17-01, Z19, Z20, and Z27. This contributed to improved traffic flow and better parking organisation in high-demand areas.

Q Mobility confirms that this new phase is part of an integrated strategy aimed at enhancing parking management efficiency, improving traffic flow, and supporting quality of life in Abu Dhabi, in line with its vision to develop a sustainable and advanced urban mobility ecosystem.