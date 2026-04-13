Abu Dhabi announces new paid parking zones in Musaffah from April 20

More paid parking zones have been announced in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah area on Monday as part of the ongoing expansion of the emirate's parking management system.

The paid system will be active from April 20, with a fee of Dh2 per hour for the standard parking spaces. Payments can be made through multiple digital channels, including the Darb and TAMM apps, SMS, and on-site payment machines.

This is the second phase of the paid parking rollout in Musaffah, covering sectors M7, M8, M9, M14, and M15, with a total of 10,010 parking spaces. Additional dedicated spaces have also been allocated for people of determination. This expansion is part of a broader rollout plan launched in January 2026 to improve parking regulations and enhance traffic flow across key areas of the emirate.

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Musaffah, a major industrial and commercial hub in Abu Dhabi, sees heavy traffic due to the diversity of economic and service activities and the daily influx of workers and visitors.

With growing demand for public parking, the area has been facing challenges, including difficulty finding spaces and random, irregular parking, which have contributed to congestion and affected overall mobility within the district.

This new parking zone will address these challenges by organising parking usage, reducing congestion, and improving vehicle circulation. This facilitates access to various facilities, enhances road safety, supports economic activity by facilitating the movement of visitors and employees, supports commercial movement, and creates a more organised and efficient work environment.

More parking facilities in MBZ City, Musaffah

In January, Q Mobility introduced paid public parking in the Musaffah area to ease congestion and improve traffic flow in one of the emirate’s busiest industrial zones. The system covered 5 sectors and included 4,680 parking spaces. In March, four multi-storey parking facilities were opened in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, providing 1,446 parking spaces.

Starting April 6, a new paid parking system was introduced in multiple commercial zones, covering 10,424 spaces. Unlike typical Abu Dhabi practice, these spaces may not get reserved for residents after 9pm.

As Q Mobility, under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, expands its services and activates additional paid parking spaces, residents hope that random parking by motorists will stop and ease their parking woes.