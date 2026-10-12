Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah to get new expressway, bridges, improving connectivity

Commuters and businesses across Mussafah in Abu Dhabi are set to benefit from faster, safer journeys after the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced plans to upgrade key roads across the area. These roads will strengthen connections among the industrial zone, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Zayed City.

The project covers approximately 13 kilometres along E30 and 8th Street, with works centred on a new free-flowing highway on 8th Street featuring three lanes in each direction. Three additional service lanes on either side will maintain access to local shops and amenities without disrupting the flow of through traffic.

Further works include upgrades to four interchanges along E30, modifications to nine key junctions, and improved connections with 8th Street and E20.

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Two new bridges linking Mussafah with Mohamed Bin Zayed City will give residents and workers easier access across the area, while a dedicated pedestrian bridge will improve safety for those on foot in a zone that has long been difficult to cross. The service lanes along 8th Street will also ensure customers can continue to reach local businesses without adding to congestion on the main carriageway.

Mussafah is one of Abu Dhabi’s key industrial and commercial zones, serving residents, businesses and logistics operations across the emirate. Efficient road infrastructure is central to the area’s continued growth and investment appeal.

Eng. Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at DMT, said, “Mussafah’s road network serves residents travelling to work, businesses moving goods and people making local journeys throughout the day. Planning for these different needs is essential to the area’s continued growth. By separating traffic passing through the area from local access and improving connections with surrounding communities, we can support economic activity while making everyday journeys easier and safer. This forward-looking approach will also prepare the network for future connections, ensuring that decisions we make today support Abu Dhabi’s development over the longer term.”

The road upgrades form part of a broader drive to develop Mussafah into a smarter, more connected industrial hub that supports Abu Dhabi’s long-term development goals.

Plans are also underway for a two-tunnel undersea link between the eastern tip of Abu Dhabi Island and Mussafah, passing beneath Khor Al Maqta and the Al Hudayriyat Island channel, further cementing Mussafah’s role as a key node in the emirate’s transport network.