Mon, Jan 27, 2025 | Rajab 27, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Abu Dhabi motorists report accident on road toward Dubai; delays expected on E11

Sheikh Zayed Road is the longest road in the UAE, linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai and running through other emirates

Published: Mon 27 Jan 2025, 8:46 AM

Updated: Mon 27 Jan 2025, 9:00 AM

Top Stories

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Motorists travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai have reported a traffic jam on the Sheikh Zayed Road, near the area where Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street merges on to the E11 road.

According to a Google Maps update, an accident has occurred on the stretch Al Shahamah, near the Adnoc Service Station. Commuters can expect delays.

Sheikh Zayed Road is the longest road in the UAE, linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and running through other emirates such as Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.

While the cause of the accident is not known, the met had earlier issued a red alert for fog in some parts of Abu Dhabi. Authorities also activated speed reduction systems on roads in the emirate.

ALSO READ:



Next Story