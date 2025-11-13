Abu Dhabi announces launch of commercial operations for fully driverless vehicles

Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) have announced the launch of commercial operations for fully driverless vehicles in the emirate, first in the MENA region.

This was done under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, and in coordination with the UAE Regulations Lab at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet.

The first two operating permits have been issued to WeRide and AutoGo-K2 for Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

The launch was made after ensuring the safety and operational readiness and successful completion of rigorous testing covering performance, sensor systems, and vehicle responses in real-world traffic conditions in Abu Dhabi.

Vehicle movements, in coordination with operators, will be monitored in real time through an advanced digital platform.

The launch is result of collaboration with the RegLab at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet and Supervisor Committee for Advanced Driving Systems Testing chaired by the Ministry of Interior.