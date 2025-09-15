Abu Dhabi issues first licence plate for self-driving delivery vehicle

Abu Dhabi has issued its first vehicle licence plate for a self-driving delivery vehicle. The emirate also recently launched its first pilot programme for autonomous delivery vehicles, in collaboration with K2 and EMX, the logistics arm of 7X.

The auto-delivery vehicles are developed by K2 subsidiary Autogo, and can navigate urban streets and deliver orders efficiently without human intervention. The pilot programme includes a trial operation in Masdar City, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.

The initiative by Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) is part of the larger goal of 25 per cent of all trips in the emirate to be made using smart transport solutions by 2040.

Such autonomous delivery vehicles will also help reduce congestion and carbon emissions in urban settings. Watch a video, here:

Autogo also plans to expand its operations beyond Masdar City, partnering with new stakeholders and covering wider public areas, with full-scale commercial deployment expected in the coming months.

Along with developing smart infrastructure, the emirate also seeks to localise the production of intelligent and autonomous systems, under the vision of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster.