Abu Dhabi Police warn against using phones to send Eid Al Adha greetings while driving

Ahead of Eid Al Adha celebrations in the UAE, Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists not to use their phones while driving to send or read greeting messages, warning that even brief distractions can lead to serious accidents.

Authorities reminded drivers to stay fully focused on the road and avoid using social media or messaging apps behind the wheel, especially during the busy holiday period when roads are expected to be crowded with families travelling for prayers, visits, and gatherings.

Police advised residents to send Eid greetings before starting their journey or after parking safely, stressing that taking attention away from the road reduces reaction time and increases the risk of losing control of the vehicle during emergencies.

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Officials also noted that distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of traffic accidents and called on motorists to follow traffic rules to help ensure a safe Eid holiday for everyone.

Authorities in the UAE earlier noted that inattentiveness and failure to focus on the road remain among the leading causes of serious traffic accidents.

Distracted driving in the UAE carries a mandatory traffic fine of Dh800 and 4 black points on your licence. This applies to any form of inattentive driving, including using a mobile phone, eating, applying makeup, or adjusting the radio.

Dubai has also introduced stricter penalties. Starting from October 2024, Dubai Police can impound vehicles for up to 30 days for offences including mobile phone use while driving, tailgating and sudden swerving. The impoundment comes in addition to existing federal fines ranging from Dh400 to Dh1,000 and four black points.

Earlier this month, Khaleej Times reported that nearly 60 per cent of major road accidents in the UAE last year were linked to just four violations, according to an analysis by RoadSafetyUAE using Ministry of Interior data. Distracted driving alone accounted for 16 per cent of major accidents, while negligence and inattention contributed to another 11 per cent.

In February 2025, Khaleej Times also reported that the UAE recorded 384 road deaths in 2024, with distracted driving ranking among the top five causes.