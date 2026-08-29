Abu Dhabi announces free Hafilat card for high-scoring public school students

Abu Dhabi has announced that the Hafilat card, used to pay public transport fares in the emirate, will be free of charge for one year for high-achieving public school students.

This applies to high school graduates in Abu Dhabi, who study in government schools, and have achieved an average of 95 per cent or above during the 2025–2026 academic year.

These students will also be eligible to avail faster service at a dedicated counter, Abu Dhabi Mobility said.

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Hafilat cards can be used for both buses within the emirate, and intercity buses, connecting different regions. The card facilitates ease of travel, as passengers do not need to buy multiple tickets.

There are four types of Hafilat cards:

Anonymous - Dh10. Suitable for tourists, visitors, and occasional travellers. It does not require registration

Personalised - Dh10. Suitable for residents and regular commuters; it requires registration. You will need to display your Emirates ID to get a personalised Hafilat card

Student - Dh5. This card will be made available to eligible students. You will be required to present your student ID, and any other documents the department may require.

Senior Citizen - Free. This card is for eligible UAE senior citizens who qualify for concessionary public transport benefits, according to the website. It requires registration; you will need to display your Emirates ID

Hafilat cards require a minimum initial top-up is generally required before they can be used. The available balance can then be used to pay bus fares or purchase Weekly, Monthly, or Annual Hafilat travel passes, according to the official website.