No QR codes, machines: Abu Dhabi launches smart parking with auto payments via Darb app

Abu Dhabi residents will soon benefit from a new smart parking experience that automatically deducts fees through the Darb app wallet, Q Mobility announced on Monday, June 1.

The 'Free Flow Paid Parking System' removes the need for SMS, payment machines, QR codes or any manual transactions, marking a shift towards fully automated parking in the capital.

Q Mobility said the system uses artificial intelligence (AI) and automatic licence plate recognition to streamline the process. Parking sessions will begin automatically when a vehicle enters a designated area, with charges calculated upon exit and payments deducted directly from users’ wallets.

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The system also eliminates paper tickets and cash payments, aiming to make parking faster, simpler and more efficient while improving the overall experience of motorists.

Q Mobility stressed the importance of maintaining sufficient balance in the Darb e-wallet before using the service to ensure smooth automatic payments and avoid potential parking fines.

In its initial phase, the system will be available at several key locations, including multi-storey parking facilities and designated private parking areas, with further expansion planned across additional sites in the coming months.

No more cash payments in Dubai parking metres

Meanwhile in Dubai, parking payments are also set for a digital shift, with cash transactions at parking meters to be phased out from June 1 as part of the emirate’s Cashless Strategy 2026.

Motorists will still be able to pay using Nol cards, widely used across Dubai’s public transport network, but drivers are encouraged to download and use the Parkin mobile application.

Parkin said its mobile app will offer a smoother experience, allowing users to pay for parking, extend sessions remotely, track payment history and receive expiry alerts.

Payments will also remain available through the Dubai Now and RTA apps as the emirate continues its transition towards cashless mobility services.