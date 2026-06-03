No more parking tickets: Abu Dhabi launches new system for multi-storey facilities

Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now park in public multi-storey facilities without tickets or machines, as the new 'Free Flow Paid Parking' system enables automatic fee payment through the Darb wallet.

Q Mobility, supervised by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the payment system activation from June 3, requiring no machines or manual payments.

Q Mobility emphasised maintaining sufficient balance in the Darb wallet before using the service to ensure smooth use and avoid non-payment violations. Fees are Dh2 per hour, with a maximum of Dh15 for 24 hours, and service is available 24/7 year-round.

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The system is active in public multi-storey parking buildings on Abu Dhabi Island, including Public Parking Building No. 1 (Sector East 01-3) with 394 spaces and Public Parking Building No. 5 (Sector 02-3) with 265 spaces. It also covers commercial sectors in Mohamed Bin Zayed City (1,446 spaces), including ME9, ME10, and ME12.

This includes designated parking spaces for People of Determination, reflecting Q Mobility’s commitment to an inclusive and sustainable mobility environment that enhances quality of life and delivers smart, integrated transport services.

The new service operates through an advanced technology platform powered by artificial intelligence and automatic license plate recognition. Parking sessions start automatically upon vehicle entry, and fees are deducted directly from the “Darb” wallet upon exit without SMS, payment machines, QR code scanning, or manual action. This ensures a seamless and effortless user experience.

The introduction of this system is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion caused by illegal or random parking, and make it easier to find available parking spaces, especially during peak hours, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.

This project reflects Q Mobility’s commitment to advancing digital mobility services driven by innovation and operational efficiency, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in smart and sustainable transportation solutions.