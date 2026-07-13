Abu Dhabi launches first dedicated licence plates for self-driving cars

Abu Dhabi has introduced the first dedicated licence plates for trial and commercial driverless vehicles as the emirate accelerates the adoption of smart mobility technologies.

The new plates feature a unified blue design and include clear labels 'Auto Drive' for vehicles providing commercial autonomous services, and 'Test' for vehicles operating under testing and pilot programmes.

The system will help relevant authorities monitor autonomous vehicles, support road safety, and ensure operating companies comply with approved technical and operational standards.

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The move comes as Abu Dhabi continues to expand its autonomous transport ecosystem. On July 10, the emirate’s Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), under the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), inaugurated a central control room dedicated to managing and monitoring autonomous vehicle operations across Abu Dhabi.

Check out the video below, as shared by Abu Dhabi Mobility:

The control room strengthens oversight of autonomous vehicle operations through advanced systems for real-time monitoring, data analysis and decision support, helping improve safety and operational efficiency as the sector grows.

According to Abu Dhabi Mobility, the facility enables authorities to track autonomous vehicle movements, monitor routes and speeds, coordinate emergency responses, and generate data-driven reports to optimise operations. It also supports the management of permits and approval of operational routes.

The launch comes amid Abu Dhabi’s broader efforts to establish a regulatory framework for autonomous mobility. On June 27, the emirate issued new guidelines governing the testing of autonomous and remotely operated small marine vessels.

The “Requirements and Controls for Testing Autonomous Marine Crafts” framework introduces a mandatory permitting system to regulate testing activities while ensuring maritime safety, protecting lives and property, and safeguarding the marine environment.