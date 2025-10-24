New UAE-Oman freight train: Abu Dhabi firm, Hafeet Rail to launch daily service

Abu Dhabi's Noatum Logistics has signed a preliminary agreement with Hafeet Rail to establish a new rail service between Sohar in Oman and Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Noatum Logistics is a company under Abu Dhabi Ports Group, while Hafeet Rail is the developer and operator of the first cross-border railway network connecting Oman and the UAE.

The agreement was formalised at the Global Rail 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi and marks a significant step toward launching dedicated freight rail corridor between the UAE and Oman.

Under the agreement, Noatum will run a daily service leveraging Hafeet Rail’s network, once completed. The service would run seven container trains per week, each with a capacity of 276 TEUs, equating to an annual throughput of 193,200 TEUs.

Dedicated trains will be allotted for 20-foot, 40-foot, and 45-foot containers. These flows will cover a wide portfolio of goods currently traded between the two countries, including general cargo, manufactured goods, food products, pharmaceuticals, agrifoods, and other essential supplies.

Samir Chaturvedi, Chief Executive Officer, Noatum Logistics, AD Ports Group, said: “By linking two of the region’s most strategic hubs via rail for the first time, we are extending the reach of our service and enabling customers to benefit from a mode of transport that is cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable.”

Rail services are more predictable and cost-efficient than road transport for moving high volumes of bulk cargo across medium to long distances. It can also move large loads with lower fuel consumption, which translates into significantly reduced carbon emissions per tonne.

The Noatum Logistics service along Hafeet Rail’s network builds on existing rail shuttle service connecting Khalifa Port to Fujairah Terminals, which was launched in the third quarter of 2024.