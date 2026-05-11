More paid parking coming to Musaffah as Abu Dhabi targets illegal parking

From May 18, paid parking will be activated in new areas of Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, as part of the ongoing phased expansion plan launched in January 2026 to regulate public parking use and enhance traffic flow across key areas in the emirate.

The third phase of the paid parking initiative in Musaffah will cover sectors M5, M6, M21, M22, and M23. A total of 3,921 surface parking spaces will be activated: M5 (661 spaces), M6 (710 spaces), M21 (1,100 spaces), M22 (800 spaces), and M23 (650 spaces).

Residents can pay a Dh2 per-hour fee for designated surface parking spaces. Payments can be made through digital channels, including the Darb and TAMM applications, SMS, and on-site payment machines. This supports the continued development of the emirate’s parking system, enhances operational efficiency, and provides a smooth, user-friendly experience.

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Dedicated parking spaces for People of Determination are included, reflecting Q Mobility’s commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility and ensuring accessibility and convenience for all users. Q Mobility announced the activation under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Musaffah is a major industrial and commercial area in Abu Dhabi, with heavy traffic from many businesses and daily visitors. This makes it an important hub for industry and investment. As demand for public parking grows, challenges like limited space and irregular parking have started to affect traffic and mobility.

The third phase of paid parking is designed to solve these problems by managing parking, cutting down on congestion and illegal parking, and improving traffic flow. This should make it easier to reach businesses, improve road safety, and help economic activity by making it easier for workers and visitors to get around.

The first phase of paid parking in Musaffah began on January 126, covering sectors M1, M2, M3, M4, and M24. The second phase followed on 20 April 2026, including sectors M7, M8, M9, M14, and M15. Both phases have helped improve traffic flow and regulate parking behaviour across key areas in the emirate.