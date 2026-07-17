Abu Dhabi to expand E20 highway in Khalifa City to 5 lanes with 4 new bridges

The project also includes the construction of 10.5km of additional ramps and loops to improve traffic movement and reduce bottlenecks

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Jul 2026, 4:22 PM
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Abu Dhabi has announced a major expansion of the E20 highway in Khalifa City to improve traffic flow, ease congestion, and enhance connectivity to Zayed International Airport.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said that the highway will be widened from three lanes to five, significantly increasing road capacity for motorists travelling through the area.

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The project also includes the construction of 10.5km of additional ramps and loops, as well as four new bridges designed to improve traffic movement and reduce bottlenecks.

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To strengthen connectivity within the surrounding communities, DMT will develop 1.5km of internal roads and integrate eight traffic light junctions across Khalifa City and the Zayed International Airport area.

Beyond road infrastructure, the project incorporates extensive landscaping to enhance green spaces, contributing to a more attractive and sustainable urban environment.

Supporting infrastructure is also being upgraded, with the project featuring:

  • A 62km stormwater drainage network

  • A 37km irrigation network

  • Installation of 485 streetlights

The expansion forms part of Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to modernise its transport infrastructure, improve mobility, and accommodate the emirate's growing population while enhancing road safety and the overall commuting experience.


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