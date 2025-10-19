  • search in Khaleej Times
How Abu Dhabi drivers can reduce 8 black points, get licences reinstated

The programme runs from October 20 to November 20, 2025, from 4pm to 10pm

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 1:44 PM

Air Arabia flight plummets dangerously close to sea; investigation launched

Dubai bans delivery riders on fast lanes from November 1

UAE: Firecracker restrictions for Diwali; 10 things to know ahead of Indian festival

Abu Dhabi authorities announced a service that allows drivers to reduce traffic points, or get their licences reinstated.

Motorists can remove eight black points from their record if they have less than 24 points. Those who have accumulated over 24 points will be able to reinstate their traffic licence, by enrolling in educational courses after paying the fees.

Those who wish to avail this service can attend the workshops and courses at the Abu Dhabi Police platform on the first floor of Mushrif Mall Centre. It runs from October 20 to November 20, 2025, from 4pm to 10pm.

Black points are penalties imposed on motorists for serious traffic violations, with the number of points depending on the severity of the offence. Once a motorist accumulates 24 points within a year, it usually results in the suspension of his/her driver's licence.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi authorities had unveiled a similar initiative to reduce traffic points, during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).