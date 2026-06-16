Abu Dhabi begins Dh291 million Al Ain road-tunnel project through Naqfa mountain

Abu Dhabi is building a Dh291 million road and tunnel to reduce travel time and ease congestion between Al Ain residential and industrial areas. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2027.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has begun construction to improve connectivity between Al Sarooj and the Industrial Area, enhancing traffic flow and safety. The project involves building a new dual carriageway 3.2km long in each direction.

It will link Al Masoud Intersection in the Industrial Area with a new signalised intersection at Falcon Roundabout on the Al Sarooj–Industrial Area Road. A key feature is a 120-metre tunnel through Naqfa Mountain. This will provide a direct route between the two areas and reduce travel times for motorists.

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According to DMT, the project is part of its strategic plans to develop infrastructure, improve mobility, and provide a safer, more efficient transportation environment for residents and visitors.

Besides the new road and tunnel, the project includes major intersections, a box culvert for stormwater drainage, and extensive utility upgrades.

The development will also feature a 5.2-km cycling track and six kilometres of pedestrian walkways to support active mobility and encourage healthier lifestyles.

To improve road safety and resilience, stormwater drainage networks, modern street lighting, and traffic signage will be installed throughout the corridor. Six side bus bays will enhance public transport accessibility.

As part of urban beautification, around 500 trees will be planted along the route, contributing to greener public spaces and improving the landscape.

DMT said the project reflects Abu Dhabi's continued investment in sustainable infrastructure and its commitment to enhancing the quality of life through improved transportation networks and community-focused urban development.