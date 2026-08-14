Abu Dhabi bans 50-passenger worker buses from using Muroor Bridge exit

Abu Dhabi Mobility on Friday, August 14, announced a new traffic restriction aimed at improving road safety and keeping traffic moving smoothly.

Under the new rule, worker transport buses carrying 50 passengers will not be allowed to use the Muroor Bridge exit (E328B), which leads onto the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22).

Buses travelling towards Al Mafraq Workers City must instead use the alternative exit at the Truck Bridge leading to Al Rawdah Street (E30). The new restriction will take effect from August 17.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Check out the map below, as shared by Abu Dhabi Mobility:

The authority did not provide further details on what prompted the latest restriction. However, with the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday falling on August 28 and residents set to enjoy a three-day weekend, the move could help ease traffic on key routes as more residents and visitors travel around Abu Dhabi.

A similar approach was taken last year during the UAE National Day celebrations, when the capital restricted the movement of labour buses and heavy vehicles to help manage increased traffic and ensure smoother travel for residents and visitors.