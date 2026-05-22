Abu Dhabi announces free parking, Darb tolls; lists exemptions

Abu Dhabi announced that public parking will be free of charge during Eid Al Adha, from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, with the exception of multi-storey parking. Normal parking hours will resume on Saturday, May 30, Abu Dhabi'd Q Mobility announced.

On Sundays, parking is free of charge in the emirate, which means Abu Dhabi residents will get six days of free parking, when combined with the Eid holidays.

However, public multi-storey parking fees remain applicable 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in line with the standard tariff rates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Darb toll gates, which include Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta’, Rabdan, and Al Saadiyat, will be free of charge will also be free of charge during the Eid Al Adha holiday. However, this does not apply to the Al Qurm and Ghantout gates, which will remain operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a fee of Dh4 per crossing.

Q Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADQ, also announced that customer happiness centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will be closed for the holiday.

The firm also confirmed that its digital services will continue to be available 24/7 through its official digital channels, including the website, the Darb application, and the TAMM platform.

The company said that Driver Licensing Centres in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including the main Driver and Vehicle Licensing Center in Al Ain City, will be closed from May 25 until May 31, with operations resuming on June 1.