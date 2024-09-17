Abu Dhabi announces new taxi booking service through Yango app

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 10:50 AM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 10:51 AM

A new taxi booking service was launched in Abu Dhabi with international ride-hailing smart application Yango, Abu Dhabi Mobility announced. Passengers in the emirate can now book public and private taxis, as well as licensed private vehicles.

In the trial phase, more than 300 taxis operated within the emirate, and more than 8,000 trips were completed through the Yango app in the last 5 months.

The Yango mobile app now has over 1,500 registered taxis and is available for free download in iOS and Android in Arabic, English and many other languages.

To book a taxi, users simply have to open the app and specify where they want to go. When geolocation is enabled, the service pinpoints where the user is and finds the nearby driver who will arrive at the earliest.

The service also ensures relief to residents' woes of losing items in a taxi. To protect personal belongings found in taxis during a ride, drivers are encourage to return the items to owners or nearest police station.

In addition, drivers are responsible for documenting all information related to these belongings, in collaboration with the franchise companies, and providing it to Abu Dhabi Mobility upon request.

Commuters in Abu Dhabi can also book a taxi through the Abu Dhabi Taxi app, or by dialling 600535353.

Yango is a part of the global tech company Yango Group, and specialises in daily transport and logistics.