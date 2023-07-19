Abu Dhabi announces free parking, no toll charges for Islamic New Year

Customer Happiness Centres across the emirate will be closed during the holiday

Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 7:38 PM

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities on Wednesday announced that there will be no parking fees and toll charges on the occasion of the Islamic New Year on July 21 (Friday).

"MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free on Friday, July 21, 2023, until 7:59 am on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will be free of charge during the holiday," the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced.

The ITC urged drivers to park correctly in the designated parking areas and to refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9 pm to 8 am. Also, the ITC has announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge on Friday.

Meanwhile, public bus services will follow Friday and official holidays schedule. The Customers' Happiness Centres across the emirate will be closed during the holidays.

