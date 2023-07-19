Abu Dhabi announces free parking, no toll charges for Islamic New Year

Dubai Destinations has come out with a list of the best spots to enjoy during this season, summing up the city's distinctive summer activities
Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities on Wednesday announced that there will be no parking fees and toll charges on the occasion of the Islamic New Year on July 21 (Friday).
"MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free on Friday, July 21, 2023, until 7:59 am on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will be free of charge during the holiday," the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced.
The ITC urged drivers to park correctly in the designated parking areas and to refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9 pm to 8 am. Also, the ITC has announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge on Friday.
Meanwhile, public bus services will follow Friday and official holidays schedule. The Customers' Happiness Centres across the emirate will be closed during the holidays.
ALSO READ:
Dubai Destinations has come out with a list of the best spots to enjoy during this season, summing up the city's distinctive summer activities
UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the head of state upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi
Prime minister introduces initiative that will enable overseas Pakistanis to get their handsets registered without paying any taxes
The country has added an impressive 107 destinations to its visa-free score since 2013, climbing 44 places in the ranking over the past 10 years
The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts weather to be fair to partly cloudy
The prominent Kerala leader is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen
The prominent leader was undergoing cancer treatment and breathed his last in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning
Both the leaders discussed further advancing economic, trade and investment ties, and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE