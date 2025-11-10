  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 10, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 19, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.4°C

Abu Dhabi Airports to build over 10 vertiports for air taxis, eVTOLs by 2026

UAE is aggressively pushing for new modes of transport to provide a new experience to residents and visitors, as well as to ease traffic congestion in the country

Published: Mon 10 Nov 2025, 3:20 PM

Top Stories

Filipino chef who helped create viral Dubai chocolate unveils new Abu Dhabi flavour

Filipino chef who helped create viral Dubai chocolate unveils new Abu Dhabi flavour

Some UAE schools to count absences as double from November 10 to 19

Some UAE schools to count absences as double from November 10 to 19

UAE: Lulu founder Yusuff Ali gets signed copy of Dubai Ruler's book

UAE: Lulu founder Yusuff Ali gets signed copy of Dubai Ruler's book

Abu Dhabi Airports will build over 10 vertiports for air taxi and eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) operations to enhance connectivity within the Capital and other emirates, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We see ourselves as an enabler of the Abu Dhabi vision to enhance trade, tourism, and connectivity element of Abu Dhabi. Our vision is to shape the future of airport experience. We are going to be in charge of developing more than 10 vertiports across Abu Dhabi. We are already developing vertiports inside Al Batina airport, which is going to become the hub because it's conveniently located in the heart of the city,” said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports.

Recommended For You

China's factory-gate deflation eases in October, consumer prices rise

China's factory-gate deflation eases in October, consumer prices rise

Pakistan commits to 'dialogue' despite Afghan talks ending

Pakistan commits to 'dialogue' despite Afghan talks ending

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians reach record number in October, UN reports

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians reach record number in October, UN reports

What does UAE law say about car insurance costs, conditions?

What does UAE law say about car insurance costs, conditions?

Over 10,000 US flights delayed on Sunday: Worst day for aviation since shutdown began

Over 10,000 US flights delayed on Sunday: Worst day for aviation since shutdown began

 

“We need to enable the connectivity of Abu Dhabi to the world, but we also want to enable the connectivity of our airports to the rest of the city and other emirates in the UAE. Hence, focus on intermodal connectivity. We are going to see the first operations in 2026 to enhance the passenger experience,” she said during a panel discussion at the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025 held in the UAE capital on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Led by Abu Dhabi, the UAE has been aggressively pushing for this new mode of transport to provide a new experience to residents and visitors, as well as to ease traffic in the country. Abu Dhabi has tied up with the US company Archer Aviation to roll out air taxi operations in UAE from next year. It is expected that the regulations for the eVTOL will be approved by the third quarter of next year.

Biometrics at Abu Dhabi Airport

Abu Dhabi Airports’ chief executive also revealed that biometric solutions have been implemented in five of the nine touch points for a better passenger experience.

“We're going to roll them out to the entire journey, because we want our passengers to have a seamless experience, and this helps us enhance our capacity, safety, and security.”

Abu Dhabi Airports reported double-digit passenger traffic growth for an 18th consecutive quarter during the third quarter of 2025, while demonstrating continued growth in flights and cargo serviced.

Between July 1 to September 30, 2025, Abu Dhabi Airports received 8.49 million passengers, a significant 10.1 per cent increase over figures from the same period in 2024. Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi’s flagship gateway, recorded 8.35 million passengers through its gates until the end of September, an increase of 10.4 per cent year-on-year.

She elaborated that Abu Dhabi Airports is rolling out the solution now to transfer passengers as well, because it aims to have 100 per cent of operations paperless.

Badr Al Olama, director-general, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and Tony Han, founder, chairman, and CEO of WeRide, also attended the panel discussion.