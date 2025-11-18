  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered autonomous e-commerce delivery vehicles

Equipped with smart sensors, these can navigate city streets safely and efficiently, delivering orders directly to customers without any human intervention

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 8:43 PM

A pilot project for autonomous e-commerce delivery vehicles was launched in Abu Dhabi.

Equipped with AI and smart sensors, these vehicles can navigate city streets safely and efficiently, delivering orders directly to customers without any human intervention.

The project integrates AutoGo’s self-driving delivery vehicles into Noon’s logistics network, helping supply mini-fulfilment centres across Abu Dhabi and supporting the emirate's mobility system with advanced autonomous-driving technologies.

“The pilot project for autonomous delivery vehicles, undertaken in collaboration with noon, is part of Abu Dhabi’s drive to develop a smarter and more sustainable mobility system. It also underlines ITC’s role in enabling innovative technologies within a safe and reliable regulatory framework that advances sustainability and improves quality of life across the community," said Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility).

This move marks a new phase for Abu Dhabi’s logistics sector, bringing together smart mobility and e-commerce to boost efficiency, reduce congestion and carbon emissions, and enhance customer experience. It also supports Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive smart-mobility strategy, which aims to complete 25 per cent of all trips in the emirate through smart transport by 2040.

Check out the video below:

Faraz Khalid, chief executive officer of noon, said: “Noon aims to redefine the future of e-commerce through innovation, and our partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and AutoGo is an important step towards developing autonomous delivery solutions that improve the efficiency and sustainability of logistics services. This pilot not only reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in smart transport and digital transformation, it also sets a new benchmark for innovation in the e-commerce sector.”

After this launch, AutoGo will expand the pilot to more neighbourhoods and include a wider range of products, with full commercial operations expected to roll out more broadly in the near future.

The project, run by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), builds on efforts to grow Abu Dhabi's smart mobility ecosystem and strengthen the city's leadership in digital transformation and sustainable transport.