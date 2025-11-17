Traffic drones, automated public transport: 9 deals to ease Abu Dhabi commutes

Personal driverless cars, mini robo-buses, AI-powered traffic-monitoring drones — Abu Dhabi is getting ready for all of it. Backed by global and national partnerships, the emirate is building the foundations of a smart, safe, integrated and sustainable mobility ecosystem.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, signed multiple cooperation agreements during DRIFTx 2025, held as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025, to accelerate autonomous transport solutions and supporting digital infrastructure. Here are the top agreements across air, land, sea and logistics:

1. Traffic-monitoring drones

ITC collaborated with e& on a pilot project using AI-powered drones to monitor live traffic conditions and analyse data in real time. The drones transmit footage directly to the Traffic Management Centre, enabling teams to identify congestion, illegal parking and incidents, supporting smoother traffic flow and enhanced road safety.

2. Personal driverless vehicles

A cooperation agreement between ITC, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Tensor Auto Inc., a Silicon Valley-based company, will work towards enabling the commercial operation of autonomous vehicles in Abu Dhabi. The partnership includes regulatory and technical support to run vehicles in real-world environments while building national expertise in autonomous systems.

3. Mini robo-buses

Under an agreement with Benteler Mobility, Abu Dhabi will launch pilot operations of mini robo-buses. The initiative includes mobility-needs analysis, an operational framework for smart buses and technical and regulatory assessments for future large-scale deployment. A dedicated ITC taskforce will supervise implementation.

4. Electric air taxis

Through a cooperation agreement with SkyDrive, a Japanese eVTOL aircraft manufacturer, ITC will carry out technical studies and pilot operations for the SD-05 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The work will assess regulatory and technical readiness, including vertiports and smart charging infrastructure, with potential for future collaboration in manufacturing, operation and maintenance.

5. Automated mass-transit network

An agreement with Glydways will explore autonomous and sustainable mass-transit solutions that could be more cost-effective than conventional modes while improving first- and last-mile connectivity. The collaboration includes feasibility studies, knowledge sharing and groundwork for a pilot project. The company uses autonomous electric vehicles operating on dedicated guideways to deliver on-demand, zero-emissions urban mobility.

6. Autonomous marine mobility

In cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Blue Gulf Group, ITC will study and test autonomous marine vessels to support progress toward smart and sustainable maritime mobility. The initiative includes field trials, feasibility studies and alignment with environmental and safety standards.

7. Wi-Fi inside autonomous vehicles

A cooperation agreement with e& will support advanced connectivity solutions, including 5G and 5.5G networks, for autonomous-driving applications. The partnership also provides onboard Wi-Fi for passengers, alongside workshops, consultancy and smart-city focused knowledge exchange.

8. Cybersecurity for the mobility ecosystem

A collaboration between ITC and the UAE Cyber Security Council aims to strengthen cybersecurity standards through threat-intelligence sharing, coordinated incident response, joint technical exercises, training programmes and awareness initiatives, ensuring a secure digital foundation for emerging systems.

9. Autonomous logistics: drones and driverless trucks

ITC also signed an agreement with Sinaha Technology, a UAE-based company, to advance autonomous logistics, including self-driving trucks and heavy-lift cargo drones. The partnership includes joint working groups, project-progress monitoring and emissions-reduction goals.